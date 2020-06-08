June 4, 2020
Milan “Miley” Retzlaff, 89, of Cosmos passed away Thursday, June 4, at Central Minnesota Senior Care in Lake Lillian. Private family graveside service was Monday, June 8. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art” and “The Old Rugged Cross.” Honorary casket bearers were Jessica and Makia Kiecker. Casket bearers were Jake Degner, Tyler Degner, Michael Murphy, Josh Retzlaff, Mike Lang and Kevin Wagner. Military honors by Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 of Cosmos.
Milan Arthur Retzlaff was born April 24, 1931, at Hutchinson Community Hospital. He was the son of Otto and Anna (Schlueter) Retzlaff. Milan grew up on the family farm in Boon Lake Township. He received his education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School.
Milan enlisted into the United States Navy June 8, 1951, in Minneapolis. During the time he served, Milan received the Purple Heart and an honorable discharge June 12, 1952, in San Diego, California. When his father passed away, Milan went home to help on the family farm.
Milan was united in marriage to Arlene (Lietzau) May 14, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Milan and Arlene resided on the Lietzau farm for a short time and then moved and made their home in Cosmos, where they have lived to the present time. He retired from the Hutchinson State Highway Department.
Milan enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping, and most of all he enjoyed camping with Arlene on Diamond Lake. He tilled many gardens for people in the Cosmos area. Milan played softball and was coach for the American Legion Baseball League. He served on the Cosmos Fire Department. Milan also was a member of Beack-Thompson American Legion Post 126 of Cosmos, helping with multiple American Legion functions.
Blessed be his memory.
Milan is survived by his daughters, Donna Peterson and her husband Steven of Atwater, Jolene Walter and her husband Wally of Redwood Falls, Judy Murphy and her husband Larry of Hutchinson, Denise Robinson of New Ulm, Becky McRoberts and her husband Mike of Cosmos; grandchildren, Trisha (Philip) Kruse, Christa Peterson (Cory Wenisch), Vanessa (Brad) Luettel, Kasey Erickson, Crystal (Ryan) Behrendt, Jessica (Daniel) Kiecker, Ashley (Matthew) Fordyce, Sadie (Todd) Jenkins, Melissa (Matthew) Kohls, Michael (Patty) Murphy, Joshua (Heather) Retzlaff, Richard (Crystal) Robinson, Amy (Joe) Breitkreutz, Kelly (Dirk) Nelson, Katie Robinson, Keith Robinson, Jake (Leslie) Degner, Tyler (Holly) Degner and Rayanna McRoberts; brother George Retzlaff and his significant other Linda Peterson of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Virginia Retzlaff of Hutchinson and Bernice Retzlaff of Cosmos; and many other relatives and friends.
Milan was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Anna Retzlaff; wife Arlene Retzlaff; grandson Adam Robinson; brothers, Elmer Retzlaff, Donnie Retzlaff, Ervin Retzlaff and his wife Florence, and Alvin Retzlaff; sister Dorothy Konietzko and her husband Ken.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.