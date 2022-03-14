Feb. 24, 2022
Mildred “Millie” A. Knick, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 12, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Penn Township, rural Brownton. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Eulogy read by Timothy Cleveland. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leaders were, Patti Hoerner and Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, “Here I Am, Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace,” “Love Is Like A Butterfly,” “Song Of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art.” Honorary urn bearers were, Dustin Knick, Jessica Olson and Jason Richardson. Urn bearer was Daniel Prieve.
Mildred “Millie” A. Knick was born on April 3, 1937, in Anoka. She was the daughter of Charles and Ada (Frances) Tischmann. Millie was baptized at age 14 in the Baptist faith. She was received into full communion with the Catholic Church in August of 2018. Millie received her education in Anoka, and was a graduate with the Anoka High School class of 1955. She furthered her education to become a licensed practical nurse.
On March 16, 1956, Millie was united in marriage to Earl Knick at First Baptist Church of Anoka in Anoka. This marriage was blessed with three children, Sandra, Burnell, and Arlyce. Millie and Earl resided in Anoka, Brownton, Glencoe, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 53 years of marriage before the passing of Earl on Jan. 19, 2010.
Millie was employed as a LPN for 11 years at the Glencoe Nursing Home, while raising her three children. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Millie enjoyed playing the organ, loved to sing, camping, coloring, traveling, and crocheting afghan blankets. She loved all kinds of music, especially country western, polka, and hymns. Millie had a passion for socializing and reading, especially spiritual books. She had a fondness for butterflies. Millie especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Millie passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 84 years. Blessed be her memory.
Millie is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Prieve of Hutchinson, Burnell Knick of Otsego, Arlyce (Tim) Cleveland of Blaine; grandchildren, Daniel Prieve, Dustin Knick, Jessica (Derek) Olson, Jason Richardson; great-grandchildren, Kalvin Prieve, Isla Prieve, Hattie Prieve, Kaelyn Knick, Jameson Knick, Cecillia Olson, Cooper Olson, Colt Olson; sister, Char (Mike) Glines of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Bernice Knick of Glencoe, Fran Knick; many other relatives and friends.
Millie is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ada Tischmann; husband Earl Knick; sister, Pat Mau and her husband, Erv.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.