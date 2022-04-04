March 30, 2022
Mildred Jean "Millie" Nelson, 72, passed away March 30, 2022 at Country Manor (Nursing) Home in Sartell. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Millie was born Dec. 7, 1949 to Gust and Ruby Nelson. Millie graduated from Kimball High School and St. Cloud State University. Millie was employed as a Meeker County social worker. For the past 30+ years, she was employed as a parking lot attendant for the City of St. Cloud. This position gave Millie joy meeting and greeting people while she was at work. Millie enjoyed shopping, having lunch with friends and traveling.
She is survived by her siblings, Marie Grimsgard, Ruth (Dennis) Ruka, and John (Bernie) Nelson; several nieces and nephews.
In heaven Millie will join her parents; nieces, LeAnn DeMorrett and Jodi Paulson; brother-in-law Richard Grimsgard; and nephews, Patrick Johnson and Derek Cheney.
We will miss you.