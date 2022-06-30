March 30, 2022
Born Dec. 7, 1949, to Gust and Ruby Nelson, Mildred Jean "Millie" Nelson, 72, passed away March 30, 2022, at Country Manor (Nursing) Home in Sartell. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Ostmark Lutheran Church located in rural Watkins at 32721 680th Ave. in Watkins. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ostmark Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a time of fellowship and a meal following the service.
Millie graduated from Kimball High School and St. Cloud State University. Millie was employed as a Meeker County social worker. For the past 30+ years, she was employed as a parking lot attendant for the City of St. Cloud. This position gave Millie joy meeting and greeting people while she was at work. Millie enjoyed shopping, having lunch with friends and traveling.
Survivors are her siblings, Marie Grimsgard, Ruth Ruka (Dennis) and John Nelson (Bernie); and several nieces and nephews.
In heaven Millie will join her parents; nieces, LeAnn DeMorrett and Jodi Paulson; brother-in-law, Richard Grimsgard; and nephews, Patrick Johnson and Derek Cheney.
We will miss you.
