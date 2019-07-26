July 16, 2019
Mildred Stachowiak, 94, of Silver Lake passed away Tuesday, July 16, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Private family burial service will be Wednesday, July 31, at St. Joseph. Celebration of life will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Cedar Crest Estate, Silver Lake, in the Gathering Room, for sharing of memories.
Mildred Stachowiak was born Nov. 28, 1924, in Silver Lake. She was the daughter of George and Anna (Schultz) Stachowiak. She was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Silver Lake. Mildred received her education in Silver Lake and was a graduate of Silver Lake High School with the Class of 1943. She then furthered her education at Saint Mary’s in Minneapolis. Following completion of training and examination as a registered nurse in 1947, she had taken employment at Hutchinson Hospital. Later on, Mildred held seasonal employment at Green Giant in Glencoe.
Mildred lived at home with her family most of her life and moved to an apartment in Hutchinson in 1982 when her mother passed away. When Mildred needed assistance with her daily care, she became the fifth resident of Cedar Crest in Silver Lake, in September of 2009. Mildred was loved for her pleasant, gentle spirit and was very well cared for by everyone at Cedar Crest.
Mildred was an avid walker and walked daily to the post office in Silver Lake for the mail or to the store for groceries. In Hutchinson, Mildred would often be seen walking to the More 4 deli to pick up her favorite meal of sweet and sour chicken. Mildred enjoyed doing word searches, and reading and sharing the news from the Silver Lake Leader. Mildred had an amazing memory. She shared many stories and was able to remember everyone’s birth date her entire life. She especially enjoyed having family and relatives visit and share their latest family news.
Blessed be her memory.
Mildred is survived by many nieces and nephews, Nancy Grech and her husband John, Frances Wendorff, Bonnie Zavoral, Jeri Lueneburg and her husband Brad, Paulette Slanga and her husband Ray, Ann Marie Venezio (Dennis Tsukinari), Kathy Picha and her husband Terry, Joan Opitz and her husband Mike, Tom Stacey and his wife Tina, Sandra Urbaniak and her husband Anthony, Susan Kuzma, Terrance Zrust, Douglas Zrust and his wife Monica and Sharon Blake and her husband Steve.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents George and Anna Stachowiak; siblings, Dorothy Zavoral and her husband Fred, Gertrude Navratil and her husband Cyril, Richard Stacey and his wife Doris and Caroline Zrust.
Memorials preferred to Cedar Crest of Silver Lake.
