Nov. 16, 2021
Millicent “Millie” R. Prieve, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiating. Organist is Bev Wangerin. Song leader are Patti Hoerner & Linda Evenson. Musical selections are “No More Night,” “Peace Is Flowing Like A River,” “Amazing Grace,” “Here I Am, Lord,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Be Not Afraid.” Casket bearers are Daniel Prieve, Michael Johnson, Melissa Hammer, Nicole Prieve, Janaye Prieve, Tyler Prieve. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Millicent Rose Prieve was born Nov. 1, 1936, in Minneapolis. She was the daughter of George and Praxie (Kaminski) Haggenmiller. Millie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1954. Millie furthered her education at St. Catherine’s College for one year in St. Paul.
On May 16, 1956, Millie was united in marriage to George Prieve at St. Columban Catholic Church in Greenleaf Township, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with four children, Susan, James, Thomas, and David. Millie and George resided in rural Hutchinson. They shared 65 years of marriage.
Millie was employed as a Surgical Technician at Hutchinson Hospital and Floral Designer at Carr Flowers until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, crocheting, reading, and gardening. Millie also enjoyed volunteering at Twice As Nice Thrift Shop in Hutchinson.
Millie passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 85 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Millie is survived by her husband George Prieve of Hutchinson; children, Susan Johnson and her husband Jeffery, of St. Cloud, James Prieve and his wife Sandra, of Hutchinson, Thomas Prieve and his wife Connie, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Melissa Hammer, Michael Johnson, Daniel Prieve, Nicole (Tarah) Prieve, Janaye (Hayden) Prieve, Tyler (Megan) Prieve; great-grandchildren, Carter Hammer, Olivia Hammer, Kalvin Prieve, Isla Prieve, Hattie Prieve, Forest Prieve; siblings, Dolores Joecks of Hutchinson, Audrey Shenkle of Elk River;
many other relatives and friends.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents George and Praxie Haggenmiller; son David Prieve; siblings, Kenneth Kaminski, Roger Haggenmiller and his wife Mary; brothers-in-law, Milan Joecks, Frank Shenkle.
