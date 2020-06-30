May 13, 2020
Milton A. Brinkman, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, May 13, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, June 29. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. The Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Eulogists were Julie Moyemont and Jeffery Brinkman. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Special Music was “Hallelujah” and “I Can Only Imagine” Honorary casket bearers were Lee Bahr, Rod Benson, Lloyd Allen, Marlin Torgerson, John Peterson, and Ken Alstrom. Casket bearers were Bill Sartell, Jim Sartell, Dan Sartell, Kevin Gardner, David Brinkman, and Douglas Winter. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad
Milton Arthur Brinkman was born April 28, 1927, in Watson. He was the son of John A. and Olga (Klefstad) Brinkman. Milton was baptized and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He received his education in St. Cloud, and was a graduate of the St. Cloud Technical High School Class of 1945.
Milton entered active military service in the United States Navy Feb. 9, 1945, in St. Cloud, and served his country during World War II and served in Atlantic Theater from 1944 to 1946. He received an Honorable Discharge Aug. 3, 1946, at the USN Personnel Separation Center in Minneapolis, and achieved the rank of Seaman First Class. He became a manager of a camera shop in St. Cloud after his discharge from the United States Navy.
Oct. 31, 1948, Milton was united in marriage to Lydia Marie Gardner at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. This marriage was blessed with three children, John, Jeffery, and Julie. The couple moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Milton attended watch-making school until 1950. In 1950, the Brinkman’s moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where he studied for two years at the Progressive School of Photography, and in 1952, they moved to Hutchinson, where they opened the Brinkman Studio, where he served Hutchinson and surrounding communities for 45 years. Milton and Lydia shared 62 years of marriage together until Lydia passed away Jan. 31, 2010.
Milton was a professional photographer and owned and operated Brinkman Studio in Hutchinson until he retired in 1995. Professionally, he was the President of the State Photographic Association in 1973, and in 1976, was the recipient of the coveted National Award from the Professional Photographers of America, followed closely by the Craftsman Award, from the National Professional Photographers of America, Inc. He shared his skills and talents with his fellow photographers in many Midwestern states by conducting teaching seminars.
He was active in the Hutchinson community, receiving the Distinguished Service Award, given to young men in the Jaycees by the United States Chamber of Commerce for meritorious community service. As a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, he served as President, Commodore of the Jaycees Water Carnival, and in 1995, was honored to be chosen as Mr. Hutchinson. Milton was also a member of Burns Manor Nursing Home Board, Stewardship Chairman at Christ the King Lutheran Church, American Legion Hutchinson Legion Post 96, Charles McLaughlin Post 906, Elks Club. He was active in the Temple Lodge 59, serving on Royal Arch Masons, Knights Templar, and the Shrine. During his growing years he directed his attention to the DeMolay, Masonic organization for young men, serving on the advisory council. Milton was a founding member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He also served for many years on the Hutchinson Recreation Board.
Milt’s hobbies were golfing, hunting, and becoming an expert in the art of making stained glass windows.
Milton passed away Wednesday, May 13, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 93 years. Blessed be his memory.
Milton is survived by his children, John A. Brinkman and his wife Jane, of Winona, Jeffery A. Brinkman and his wife Remie, of Sun City, Arizona, Julie A. Moyemont and her husband Jim, of Peoria, Arizona; grandchildren, Michelle (Chad) Hetzel; Jeremy (Elizabeth Fox-Larson) Larson, Mandi (Arron) Brinkman, Jenna Brinkman; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Samuel, George, Noah, Jacob, Ella, Asher, JJ, and Cecelia; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents John and Olga Brinkman; wife Lydia Brinkman, second wife, Janet Duffus Brinkman; grandson Jonathan Brinkman; sister DeLoris Sartell and her husband Charles; brother Wayne Brinkman and his wife Evelyn.
Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.