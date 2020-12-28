Dec. 21, 2020
Milton (Bud) Housman, 89, passed away Dec. 21, quietly at his home in rural Litchfield where he had lived since he was a small child. Bud will be interred in the Forest City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the spring
Bud was born April 23, 1931 to John and Viola (Peifer) Housman at home in Darwin Township during the height of the Depression. He attended District 15 country school and graduated from the Litchfield High School in 1949.
Bud was drafted into the United States Marine Corps in 1951 and served in the Korean War where he was injured, then after recovery, returned to the war front where he was stationed when the armistice was signed. When discharged from active duty, he returned to buy the home farm allowing his father John to retire to Litchfield. In January of 1955, Bud was united in marriage to Joyce Hamilton and they made their home on the farm where they raised their six children.
Bud milked dairy cows, raised Hereford cattle, and hogs. He was on the school board for District 1085 country school where his four older children attended until rural schools consolidated in 1970. Just a few weeks ago he retired from over 30 years on the Darwin Township board.
Bud leaves behind his beloved wife of 65 years; daughters, Cindy (Jeff) Okamoto of California, Kathy (Dale) of Randall; sons, Kenneth (Kim) of Atwater, Thomas (Joy) of Cosmos, David (Tammy) of Litchfield; and daughter in law Diane Housman of Litchfield; grandchildren; James, Kayla, Rachael, Dessirae, Michael, Jacob, Jess, Caitlyn, Garrett, Rianne, Ethan, Cole and Chase; and nine great-grandchildren; sisters; Phyllis Pollock of St Michael, and Kathleen Housman of Litchfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Keith; sisters, Jeraldine Johnson, Donna Housman and Barbara Chmelik; stepmother Florence; and step brothers; Tom and Peter Hughes.