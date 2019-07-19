July 15, 2019
Milton B. Field, 81, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, July 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, July 19, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Robin Kruse. Congregational hymns were “Christ Be My Leader,” “I Know My Redeemer Lives,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casket bearers were Andrew Field, Kyle Field, Zachary Field, Josh Field, Eric Mathison and Troy Field. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Milton Bruce Field was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Hutchinson Township, McLeod County. He was the son of Guy and Stella (Bell) Field. On May 25, 1951, Milton was baptized and confirmed in his faith by the Rev. Carr at Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1955. Milton continued his education at the University of Minnesota, for six months, and Hutchinson Area Vocational and Technical College for two years. He graduated with a drafting and design degree.
Milton enlisted in the United States Air Force July 15, 1957, in Minneapolis. He was awarded a Good Conduct Medal. Milton was honorably discharged July 14, 1961, at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan, having achieved rank E-4.
Milton was united in marriage to Roxann Luedtke Oct. 22, 1961, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with four children, Elizabeth, Dwight, Wade and William. Milton and Roxann made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Milton was a dairy farmer for over 30 years. He was also employed at Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Hutchinson for 14 years. Milton retired in 2004. He was a member of the American Legion Hutchinson Post 96. Milton was also a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, where he was on the Board of Education and was an Elder.
Milton enjoyed bowling league, square dancing, playing cards and gardening. He also enjoyed flying and traveling. Milton especially enjoyed his time spent with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Milton is survived by his wife Roxann Field of Hutchinson; children, Elizabeth Mathison of Stillwater, Dwight Field and his wife, Lynnette of Olalla, Washington, Wade Field and his wife, Wanda, of Jordan and William Field of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren, Christina Poser and her husband Steven, Amber Putney, Samantha Kovars and her husband Josh, Jessica Kalayil and her husband Binoy, Eric Mathison, Andrew Field, Kyle Field, Zachary Field and Felicia Salazar and her husband Tyler; great-grandchildren, Calista Peterson, Kristona Peterson, Landon Poser, Mackenzie Jones, Kable Kovars, Kodi Kovars and Tyler Putney; siblings, James Field and his wife, Arlene, of Hutchinson, Rose Johnson of Sterling Heights, Michigan and Sherman William Field “Bill” and his wife, Katie, of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Pat Field of Gilbert; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Stella Field; brother George Field; and brother-in-law Melvin Johnson.
