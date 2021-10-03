Sept. 14, 2021
Milton Henry Klammer, 102, of Hutchinson, formerly of Preston Lake Township, rural Renville County, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Private family graveside service was Sunday, Oct. 3, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Buffalo Lake. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiated. Urn bearer was Thomas Wick.
Milton Klammer was born Jan. 15, 1919, at home in Preston Lake Township, rural Renville County. He was the son of Henry and Phoebe (Walters) Klammer. Milton was baptized as an infant at his home Feb. 2, 1919, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 14, 1933, at Buffalo Lake Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. He received his education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1936.
On Jan. 2, 1965, Milton was united in marriage to Bernadine Anderson at Long Lake Lutheran Church. Milton and Bernadine made their home in Preston Lake Township, rural Renville County, where they farmed from 1965 until 2010. They shared 54 years of marriage before Bernadine passed away March 31, 2019.
Milton took over the family farm in 1941 after his father passed away. He retired in 2010. Milton was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, where he served on the church council and also sang in the choir,
Milton enjoyed music and playing his trombone in area concerts, polka bands, and orchestras for many years. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Milton is survived by his sister Mae Wick of Hutchinson; nephew Thomas Wick and his wife Wendy of Hutchinson; nieces Kristine Cipra of Brandon, and Mary Jane Skurat and her husband Jon of Villard; many great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Phoebe Klammer; wife Bernadine Klammer; and niece Judy Maiers.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.