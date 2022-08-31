Milton A. Laabs, 78, husband of Mary, of Hutchinson, formerly of Hector, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- David Carlson, 60
- Jeffrey "Jeff" Stamer, 58
- Janey Shepersky
- Theodore "Ted" Loftness, 65
- FOOTBALL: Tigers look to continue tradition of success
- Brent Markgraf, 47
- Joyce Christensen, 74
- Litchfield will see races for mayor, three City Council seats
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Rachel Rynda crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way