Milton A. Laabs, 78, husband of Mary, of Hutchinson, formerly of Hector, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

