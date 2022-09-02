Aug. 30, 2022
Milton Albert Laabs, 78, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 30 at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Funeral was Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mindy Czycalla. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Trudy Laabs singing, "The Lord's Prayer" and "On Eagle's Wings". Congregational hymns were, "Children of Our Heavenly Father" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were Kyle Laabs, Logan Wilson, Leon Radtke, Brian Radtke, Glen Meier, Dr. Keith Kamrath.
He was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Brookfield Township, the son of Otto and Esther (Kamrath) Laabs. He was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township. He received his education in Buffalo Lake, and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School class of 1962. Milton furthered his education at Alexandria Area Vocational Technical Institute, receiving a degree in farm equipment mechanics.
On Oct. 14, 1966, Milton was united in marriage to Mary Hanke at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Bradley and Lynette. Milton and Mary resided in Hector, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 55 years of marriage.
Milton was employed at Hector Implement as a service technician for 10 years as well as owned and operated M&M Carwash in Hector from 1972-1976 before he started at the Hutchinson Area Vocational Technical Institute as an instructor for farm mechanics diesel. In 1978, he started his own business, Milt's Tractor Repair, located north of Hector. Milton joined Olson Distributing in 1991 as a sales representative. In 1994, Milton purchased Olson Distributing and it became the family business for the next 16 years. He retired in 2010. Milton was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hector and Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, serving on their church councils. He was also a member of the Cosmos Lions Club.
Milton enjoyed fishing, rebuilding Red Wagons, playing cards, coffee with friends, and riding his scooter to go visiting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Milton is survived by his wife, Mary Laabs of Hutchinson; son, Bradley Laabs and his wife, Trudy of Park Rapids; daughter, Lynette Laabs of Chanhassen; grandchildren, Kyle Laabs and his wife, Breanna of Sartell, Logan Wilson of Park Rapids; great-grandchildren, Jameson Laabs and Jackson Laabs; sisters in-law, Darlene Arneson of Roseau, Joyce Hanke of Hutchinson, Sharlene Hanke of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Esther Laabs; brother, Alton Laabs; sister, Violet Schmitz.
