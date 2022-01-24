Jan. 13, 2022
Milton ‘Milt’ William Schmalz, 88, formally from Buffalo Lake, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Funeral will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday Feb. 5, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Salem Lutheran Church at 4150 Dupont Avenue North in Minneapolis. Interment will be at Crystal Lake Cemetery following the service at 3816 Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis.
He was born April 13, 1933, to William and Elsa (nee, Flemming) Schmalz in Preston Lake Township in Renville County. At the age of thirteen, the Schmalz family quit farming and moved to the nearby town of Buffalo Lake. Milton was active in sports and band, graduating from Buffalo Lake High School. It was during this time that Milton first experienced the printing trade, working as a printer’s assistant at the Buffalo Lake News, which was the start of his life-long printing career. He began his training at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. In the early 1950's, Milton was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Colorado, serving as a radio operator in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Minneapolis to complete his training at Dunwoody. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Patricia Erickson. She was everything to him. Milt and Pat were married Sept. 22, 1956 and enjoyed 60 years together prior to her passing in 2016. They lived in North Minneapolis where they raised their two boys. Milton worked as a pressman at Random Specialties for 50 years, retiring in his early 70's. He was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Milton was a kind and gentle man; a steady friend to all who knew him. He was a devoted family-man and nothing gave him more pleasure than spending time with family, sharing food, jokes and stories. He also enjoyed collecting and creating Dept 56 Villages and cherished sharing these displays with family and friends.
Milton is survived by his sister Dorothy (Edward) Kruse of Burnsville; his sons, John (Jaeo) Schmalz of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Tom (Michelle Pruse) Schmalz of Rockford; grandchildren, Tony (Karin) Schmalz and their children Sebastian and Elizabeth of Plymouth; Rick (Bobbi) Schmalz of Minneapolis, Bill Schmalz and his daughter Chelsee of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Jessica Schmalz and her children Aurora and Lucas Harrington of Cumberland, Rhode Island, and Katie (Leif) Lusty of Fridley; along with Katie’s mother Susan Schmalz of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews and friends.