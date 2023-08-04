July 31, 2023
Mitchell Aanden, 60, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, July 31, at his residence in Litchfield. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Herman, with the Rev. Scott Richards officiating. Organist will be Olivia Richards with special music by Greg Sperr. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, rural Herman. Honorary urn bearers are Jay Sheets, Nic Magnuson, Todd Dobberstein, Chris Vettel, Isaac Hanson, Alex Hanson and Sam Hanson.
Mitchell Eric Aanden, son of John and Arlene Aanden, was born Oct. 27, 1962 in Morris. He spent his childhood in Herman and was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Herman High School in 1981 where he participated in track and band. Following High School, he attended the School of Broadcasting at Brown College in Minneapolis, graduating with a degree in Electronics/Broadcast Engineering.
Mitchell started his career traveling the United States as a sound technician for the Britton Brothers band, followed by the Johnny Holmes band. He was then hired to install the sound system at the Minnesota State Capital building. The last 24 years, he has worked at IRD Glass in Litchfield, most recently as a thin films technician.
Mitchell had many passions in life; from mixing and recording music, to running fireworks shows, to chasing storms and to communicating on ham radio (KC0JFY) with people all over the world, including astronauts while in space. He loved the community of Litchfield and the life that he built there.
He is survived by his mother, Arlene Aanden of Herman; his sister, Lisa (Greg) Hanson of Cottage Grove; nephews, Isaac (Sonya) Hanson of Cottage Grove, Alex Hanson of Woodbury and Sam Hanson of Cottage Grove; grandniece, Harper Hanson; grandnephew, Logan Hanson; aunts, Anne Marie Aanden of Eden Prairie, Luverne (Jim) Vettel of Caledonia, North Dakota and Marian Eidsmoe of Forest Grove, Oregon. Mitchell is also survived by his former wife, Robin Fickel of Litchfield; stepdaughters, Haley (Jason) Malherek and Caitlin Fickel; step-grandchildren, RaeLynn, McKenna, Elaina and Dalen. In addition, he is survived by many dear cousins, extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, John Aanden; grandparents, Oscar and Agnes Aanden and Melvin and Ethel Eidsmoe, stepson, David Fickel; uncles, Bernard Aanden and Myles Eidsmoe.
