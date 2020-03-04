March 2, 2020
Muriel Clifford Felska, 89, of Hutchinson passed away on Monday, March 2 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Muriel Felska will be Thursday, March 5th, at 12 Noon at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment with military rites Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. A visitation will be Thursday, March 5th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. The Rev. Tony Stubeda and the Rev. Robert Mraz will be the officiating Concelebrants. Alice Nowak will be the organist for the mass. Casket bearers will be Jonathan Konerza, Daniel Konerza, Keith Emery, Ken Felska, Brian Felska, Darrin Emery and Donald Kostecka Jr.
He was born Oct. 5, 1930 in Hutchinson the son of Roland & Esther (Kuehl) Felska.
Muriel honorably served his Country in The United States Army as a Chief Wheel Vehicle Mechanic.
On Nov. 11, 1995, Muriel C. Felska and Janet M. Konerza were joined in holy marriage at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. He was the former proprietor of Felska and Sons Auto Garage. Muriel enjoyed fishing, working on cars, playing cards, yard work, water sports and watching TV. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Muriel also belonged to V.F.W. Post # 906 and American Legion Post #96.
Survived by his loving wife Janet M. Felska; step children, Lorianne Konerza, Daniel (Janice) Konerza, Nancy (Keith) Emery and Jonathan (Sara) Konerza; six grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeremy) Werland, Casey (Collin) New, Darrin Emery, Maddie Emery, Claire Konerza and Sophie Konerza; four great grandchildren, Cade New, Caylee New, Wren Werland and Ridge Werland; nephews and niece, Ken Felska, Brian (Linda) Felska (Snow), Bev (Larry) Lesko, Carin Felska (Ruffino) and Linda Felska; great nephews and nieces, Derek (Theresa) Felska, Wade (Sarah) Felska, Jill Felska, Dan Felska and Donna Felska; other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Roland & Esther (Kuehl) Felska and by two brothers Kenneth and Alvin Felska.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com