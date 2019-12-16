Dec. 9, 2019
Muriel J. Gregor, 91, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Dec. 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Saturday, Dec. 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Sara Hein. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Bonnie Baumetz performing “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns were “Just As I Am” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearers were Roxanne Kanniainen, Kimberly Arndt and John Gregor.
Muriel Jeanette Gregor was born July 3, 1928, in West Lynn Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Minnie (Klabunde) Jensen. Muriel was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with Hutchinson High School Class of 1947.
Muriel was employed for 35 years as a clerk at Family Rexall Drug in Hutchinson. Muriel was a member of Vineyard United Methodist Church in Hutchinson. Muriel enjoyed embroidery, putting puzzles together, bingo and playing gin rummy. She also enjoyed playing a dice game called left right center, along with gambling at the casino. Muriel especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Muriel resided on Jefferson Street in Hutchinson for 30 years, and then relocated to Evergreen Apartments in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Muriel is survived by her children, John Gregor and his wife, Cindy, of Hutchinson, Roxanne Kanniainen and her husband, Ken, of Watertown, South Dakota and Kimberly Arndt and her husband, Randy, of Eden Valley; daughter-in-law Darlene Gregor of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Michelle Siefert and her husband Randy, Kris and Cory Ninneman, Jason and Holly Gregor, Sherri and Rick Anderson, Kelly and Eric Gasperlin and Jamie Miller; great-grandchildren, Madison, Trace and Alexa Siefert, Paige, Breck and Jayce Gregor, Kayden Anderson, Brandon, Jennifer and Aaron Scheeler, Rylie Arndt, Eithen and Jeremiah Miller; brother Donovan Jensen and his wife, Marlene, of Howard Lake; and many other relatives and friends.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Minnie Jensen; son Dennis Gregor; grandson Johnathon Arndt; granddaughter Dana Gregor; brothers, Wayne, Lyle and Veryle Jensen; and sister Geraldine Fraker.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.