Nov. 27, 2020
Myrna Joy Peterson Maher, 82, passed away Friday at Lakeside Health center in Dassel as the result of COVID-19.
A walk through reviewal will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service. Mrs. Maher will be laid to rest in a private burial service at Ripley Cemetery following the visitation.
Mrs. Maher was born in Litchfield Hospital on Aug. 3, 1938, and graduated from Litchfield High school in 1956. She was a candidate for queen of both the Litchfield Watercade and a year later, she was also a candidate for queen of the Hutchinson Water Festival. While in high school she was the lead majorette for the high school marching band and also was the solo baton twirler for the Litchfield Drum and Bugle Corps. Among other performances around the state, she led the Corps when they marched in the Minneapolis Aquatennial.
In high school, Mrs. Maher was chosen to be a member of the tumbling team and, as an expert swimmer and diver, she was asked to demonstrate her diving skills at Lake Ripley as part of the Litchfield Watercade.
As a teenager, she traveled with The Westerners, a troupe billed as “the world’s only square dance roller skaters.” The popular team performed throughout the Midwest and included an appearance at the Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville. Other performers on the bill that night were Johnny Cash, Ferlin Husky, and Minnie Pearl.
In 1957 Mrs. Maher married her childhood sweetheart, Marvin Maher, also of Litchfield. They lived in Minneapolis for many years before settling in Litchfield. Mr. Maher constructed homes for several years; then worked as a formica layer and carpenter. Myrna’s occupations included floral arranging and cake decorating.
The two loved to travel and socialize with friends. Mrs. Maher was especially gifted at telling jokes – she was so good at it she was once asked to tell jokes for a retirement party at the VFW. She loved it.
Mrs. Maher was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Maher, her parents, Christian and Elvera (Timm) Peterson, a nephew, Steven Peterson, her sister-in-law, Audrey Peterson, her brother-in-law, William Wendt, and a great-niece, Alicia Peterson.
She is survived by her sister, Carole Wendt, her brother, Calvin Peterson, her nephews Chuck (Mary) Peterson and Daniel Peterson, as well as other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews..
A celebration of Myrna Maher’s life is planned for 2021.