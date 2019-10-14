Oct. 9, 2019
Myron J. Galles, 87, husband of Bonnie, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring. Piano duet by Bonnie Westmiller and Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Patti Lowinske performing “Amazing Grace.” Eulogy by David Thomsen and Tom Moore. Congregational hymns were “My Hope is Built On Nothing Less,” “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Casket bearers were Pete Kretsch, Steve Fuchs, Rick Fuchs, Byron Fuchs, Bruce Fuchs and Larry “Jingles” Labraaten.
Myron James Galles was born Feb. 23, 1932, in Fairmont, Minnesota. He was the son of Frank and Alma (Gruetzmacher) Galles. Myron was baptized as an infant in Fairmont, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at First Evangelical United Brethren Church in Paynesville. He received his education in Paynesville, and was a graduate of Paynesville High School Class of 1950.
On June 10, 1961, Myron was united in marriage to Bonita Pflughaupt at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Atwater. This marriage was blessed with five children, Sheri, Lori, Brian, Jodi and Jim. Myron and Bonnie resided in Paynesville for eight years and then moved to Hutchinson in 1969. They shared 58 years of marriage together.
Myron was employed as a boiler operator at 3M in Hutchinson for 26 years until he retired Oct. 4, 1994. Myron was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Myron enjoyed fishing, garage saleing, shopping at Menards and refinishing furniture. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan especially the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. After retiring from 3M, Myron and Bonnie wintered in Arcadia, Florida, for 24 years. Myron especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Myron is survived by his wife, Bonnie Galles of Hutchinson; children, Sheri Renner of Milaca, Lori Moore and her husband, Tom, of Silver Lake, Brian Galles and his fiancé, Judy Bombardo, of Rosemount, Jodi Wojciak and her husband, Matt, of Hutchinson and Jim Galles and his wife, Gretchen, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Carston “CJ” Galles of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Miranda Renner of St. Cloud; great-grandchildren, Adaline Abel and Otto Abel; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vonnie and Calvin Herr of Crittenden, Kentucky; and many other relatives and friends.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Alma Galles; mother-in-law and father-in-law Arlin and Lucille Pflughaupt; father-in-law Ray Hummel; sister Verla Meier; brothers-in-law, Leslie Fuchs and Galen Meier; and son-in-law Brian Renner.
Thanks to all Allina Hospice staff who were so good to Myron the last six months. Special thanks to Jetta and Sherry!
Memorials preferred to Allina Hospice, 211 Freemont Avenue SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350 or Christ The King Lutheran Church, 1040 S Grade Road SW, Hutchinson, MN 55350.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.