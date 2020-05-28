Feb. 1, 2020
Myron “Mick” E. Wigen III, 68, of Florence, Arizona, and Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Banner University Hospitals in Phoenix. A private family service will be at Faith Lutheran Church. Spreading of ashes at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to follow at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Crow River Country Club. In honor of Mick, please wear any Minnesota sports team’s gear or tropical clothing.
Myron “Mick” Elbert Wigen III was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Madison. He was the son of Myron Jr. and Vivian (Norstrud) Wigen. Mick was made a child of God through holy baptism March 12, 1951, at his grandparents’ home by the Rev. O.I. Rossing. He was confirmed in his Lutheran faith April 24, 1966, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson by the Rev. Joseph Anderson. Mick lived in Madison before moving with his family to Hutchinson in 1957. He attended Hutchinson schools and graduated with the Class of 1969. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead before being drafted in the spring of 1971.
He enlisted in the United States Navy. His recruit training was done at Great Lakes Naval Station, Illinois, where Mick also was selected for the Drum and Bugle Corps and advanced as a hospital corpsman apprentice. His continued training moved him to San Diego, where he attended Navy Hospital Corps School in San Diego, California. After Corps School he was assigned to a Marine division based in San Diego and also assigned to the USS Enterprise. They did get orders to go to Vietnam but was returned to port after the government started lowering the numbers of deployed to Southeast Asia. He then received orders back to Great Lakes where he served from 1972 to 1975. He had the distinct honor to welcome home POW/LCDR David Wheat in Operation Homecoming in early 1973, and helped with his debriefing and integration back to the Navy. He cared for him and was his personal corpsman for the first two months of his return to the states. He was honorably discharged from active duty in June 1975.
Mick was united in marriage to Roxanne Johnson April 28, 1973, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with Roxanne’s grandfather, Rev. Samuel Rathke, officiating. They shared 46 years of marriage. Mick and Roxanne lived in Waukegan, Illinois, for the first two year of their marriage, while they were both stationed at Great Lakes Naval Hospital. In 1975, they moved back to Hutchinson and began their life post-Navy. They were blessed with two daughters, Heather and Kirsten. Mick was proud of both of his girls and loved and supported them always.
Mick started to work in 1975 for his dad at Wigen Chevrolet in Hutchinson as general manager. He continued his employment and worked with his father as they added more GM lines to the dealership and purchased another GM dealership in Montevideo. He loved being a car salesman and enjoyed meeting new customers and catching up with repeat customers. He considered everyone he met a friend and went out of his way to make the sale of a vehicle a great experience. In October 1997, the car dealership was sold. Mick decided that he wanted to continue to please people, and what better way than to help in selling someone a home. He attended classes and received his Real Estate license. He started work in spring 1998 with Realty One in Hutchinson. Up until the time of his death, he was still actively selling homes and commercial properties for Edina Realty.
Mick enjoyed life to the fullest. For many years he would take a yearly trip to Nestor Falls, Canada, to go fishing with his buddies. He loved these trips and couldn’t wait for the time to come. He also had a group of guys that yearly spent a week pheasant hunting near Chamberlain, South Dakota. These trips were some of his most precious memories. He also became a timeshare owner in Cancun, Mexico, and established another base of good friends and enjoyed many years of fun, sun and adventures in the Caribbean. He never stopped saying, "Aren’t those the most beautiful views and gorgeous blue waters you have ever seen?"
Mick was active in Hutchinson Jaycees. He was proud to be a part of Jaycee Water Carnival and was the 1982 Jaycee Water Carnival Commodore celebrating the 40th year of the carnival. He was active in Hutchinson Ambassadors and helped initiate the Leadership program. He was a Life Member of Temple Lodge 59 Masons and a member of the Hutchinson Zurich Crow River Shrine Club. He was also a member of the American Legion in Hutchinson and the Hutchinson Elks.
He enjoyed time with family and friends. His three granddaughters were his shining lights. He lived to go to school events, athletic games and generally be a part of their daily activities.
His love for life shone in his smile, laugh and enjoyment of any activity he participated in. He loved to tell a good story. It was uncanny how he usually knew someone or had been to a place that could connect him with anyone he was talking to and felt like his conversation was with someone he had known his whole life. He filled his days with friends, colleagues and family. Each day was a new adventure and he always had a positive attitude, even in the hardest times.
He enjoyed family trips to Disney World in Orlando, and most recently New York City and Philadelphia. In the past, trips were always finding the sun in Aruba, Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta, Cayman Islands, and finally Cancun where he returned yearly. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.
He was a lifelong fan of the Golden Gophers, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. He was always texting his girls and keeping them up to date on the Vikings and Gophers scores. He followed Lindsay Whalen as she became a Golden Gopher and had season tickets to the games during her Gopher career. He even followed them down to New Orleans for the Final Four, which was another one of his favorite trips. He loved Gopher football and was so excited to meet Coach P.J. Fleck and cheer the Gophers during their bowl appearance this year. He was at the final Vikings party in Arizona at the end of their season.
In 2004, Mick was first diagnosed with an enlarged heart. Things started changing dramatically in 2007-08 when he started having his defibrillator trigger from irregular rhythms. His life became less active as years progressed, until he had a LVAD placed in 2012. He was placed on the heart transplant list, and three years later he was given the extraordinary gift of a new heart. He spent each and every day from October 11, 2015, on living life to the fullest. He met his new transplant family, Marianne, Vicki and David, and Cecil and Mona, and they began a support group of survivors. He was very humbled to be given the gift of life and was a firm supporter of organ donation. He definitely received a miracle from God in 2015, and he recognized that each and every day.
He became a snowbird in October 2017 at Sun City Anthem in Merrill Ranch, Arizona. He loved the climate, the sunshine, new friends and pickleball. He cherished each day going to the courts and just talking and laughing with all the pickleball players.
Mick passed away after a brief battle with anti-rejection medicine toxicity that led to a fungal lung infection. He will be sorely missed. Blessed be his memory and may he rest in peace.
Mick is survived by his wife Roxanne; daughters, Heather (Kyle) Hoecke of Lino Lakes and Kirsten Wigen of Hutchinson; granddaughters, Kalley Wigen and friend Jordan Tessmer of Hutchinson, Elise and Elena Hoecke of Lino Lakes; brother Jon Wigen of Hutchinson; brothers-in-law, Kim (Cheryl) Johnson of Marion, Iowa, and Mark (Annette) Johnson of Circle Pines; nieces and nephew, Beth (Anthony) Dix of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Justin (Jill) Johnson of Hudson, Wisconsin, Becky Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Marla (Tim) Urban of Lino Lakes, and Brita Wigen of Hutchinson; great-niece and nephews, Josiah, Miriam, Elijah, Lincoln, Caleb, Levi, Theodore, Ty, Vincent and Jaden.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents Myron Jr. and Vivian Wigen; his father and mother-in-law Richard and Joyce Johnson; his brother-in-law Eric Johnson; and his niece Emily Johnson.
Memorials to Donor Source of Minnesota, a branch of Donate for Life.