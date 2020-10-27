Oct. 21, 2020
Myron N. Seifert, 91, of rural Stewart passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, at his home in rural Stewart. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Patti Hoemer. Musical selections were “Sing to the Mountains,” “All That is Hidden,” “Bread of Life,” “Song of Farewell” and “Canticle of the Sun.” Honorary casket bearers were the Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen. Casket bearers were Jeff Seifert, Randy Seifert, Kyle Seifert, Tom Kenney, Mike Kenney and Robert Erickson.
Myron Nicholas Seifert was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Birch Cooley Township, Renville County. He was the son of Adam and Bertha (Witte) Seifert. Myron was baptized as an infant Jan. 10, 1929, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth May 10, 1942. He received his education at St. Mary’s School in Bird Island, through eighth grade.
Myron entered active military service in the United States Army May 10, 1951, in Minneapolis. During the Korean Conflict, he served his country in the 502nd Heavy Artillery at Eielson Airforce Base near Fairbanks, Alaska. He received an honorable discharge March 30, 1953, in Fort Lewis, Washington, and achieved the rank of corporal technician.
On New Year’s Eve 1953, Myron went to Waukegan, Illinois, to visit his father’s twin sister, Eva. The visit became several years of employment in the construction industry until the death of his father in December 1961. He returned to Minnesota for about a year to farm for his mother until she sold the farm and moved to Hector. At that time, he returned to Waukegan and continued his career in construction as a truck driver for EA Meyer.
On Sept. 3, 1966, Myron was united in marriage to EvaJean Erickson at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Lake Lillian. This marriage was blessed with two children, Roxanne and Ross. Myron and EvaJean resided in Waukegan, Illinois, until April 1969, moved to Haukos Mobile Home Park in Glencoe, and then made their home north of Stewart in July 1970. They shared 44 years of marriage until EvaJean passed away Oct. 28, 2010.
Between 1970 and his retirement in 1996, he worked as an operating engineer with E & T and Bolt Construction of Hutchinson, and Rickert Construction of Brownton. Myron was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson and the Knights of Columbus Council 4797 in Hutchinson.
Myron was the kind of guy who was a jockey of all trades and master of none. He loved woodworking, mechanic work, attending auctions and playing cards. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Myron is survived by his children, Sister Roxanne Seifert of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Ross Seifert and his wife Holly of Hutchinson; special friends, Presentation Sisters of Aberdeen, South Dakota; sisters-in-law, Patricia Flemming and her husband Bob of Hutchinson, and Julie Seifert of Grove City; cousins, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents Adam and Bertha Seifert; spouse EvaJean Seifert; three grandchildren; sister Helen Kenney and her husband Ira; brother Albert Seifert; parents-in-law Elder and Gertrude Erickson; and brother-in-law Roger Erickson.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.