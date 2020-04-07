April 4, 2020
Myron P. Dvorak, 81, of Madison, died on Saturday, April 4, at the Johnson Memorial Care Center in Dawson. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Myron Paul Dvorak, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Anderle) Dvorak, was born Sept. 11, 1938, in Hutchinson. He grew up in Silver Lake and graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1956. Following high school, Myron worked at a service station and drove school bus. In 1960, he began selling cars at Glencoe Motors. On Aug. 23, 1960, he was united in marriage to Frances Mallak at a Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Myron was drafted into the Army in 1961 and served in Georgia and south Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He returned to Minnesota following his service and continued working at Glencoe Motors until he and Fran bought a Ford dealership in Madison. They moved to Litchfield in 1987, and he worked at Holt Motors. Myron retired from Holt and became the Superintendent of Meeker county parks until 2009. He continued as a park board member and volunteered at the Forest City Stockade. Myron was an active member of the Church of St. Philip serving as an usher and singing in the choir. Myron also volunteered delivering meals on wheels and flowers of mercy. Myron was a life member of the Madison VFW Auxiliary. He was a devoted husband and cared for Fran when her health began to fail. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening/landscaping, classic cars and playing cards. He also enjoyed animals, watching birds, telling stories (some of them true) and polka music. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his beloved companion Eileen Bauler; children, David Dvorak of Montevideo, Anna Haymond of St. Paul, Paul (Rachel) Dvorak of Minneapolis, Mary Dvorak (Brent Branvold) of North St. Paul; grandchildren, Crystal Rose-Wainstock (Stuart), Adam Dvorak, Josh (Melissa) Rose, Alexandra Dvorak, Kayla Rose, Samantha Judovsky; and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Harvey (Kathy) Dvorak of Emily; sisters, Delores (Eddie) Goede of Silver Lake, Kathy Dvorak of Rice, Sharon (Steve) Chandler of Olivia; nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Frances, and brother Milan Dvorak.
Memorials are preferred to St. Philip's School and Meeker Food Shelf in lieu of flowers.
