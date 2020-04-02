March 3, 2020
Myrtle L. Bauer, 89, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Myrtle Louise Bauer was born March 18, 1930, in Cedar Mills Township, Meeker County. She was the daughter of Charles and Louise (Bach) Schaefer. Myrtle was baptized by Pastor Petzke of St John's Lutheran Church. She attended Pipe Lake Grade School and St John's Parochial School where she was confirmed April 18, 1943 by Pastor Krueger. She continued her education at Hutchinson High School, where she graduated with the Class of 1947. Myrt was employed at Kraft Foods as a secretary.
April 29, 1949, Myrtle was united in marriage to Gordon Bauer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with four children, LeAnn, Judith, Kathy, and Michael. Myrtle and Gordon shared 70 years of marriage.
Myrtle was a Girl Scout leader and a Cub Scout den mother. She served on the board for the handicapped at Southwest State University, on the Altar Guild at Faith Lutheran, and was a lifetime member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was employed at Esther's Gift Shop, Crow River Press, and the office of the City Attorney.
She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors, birding, gardening, camping, fishing, and cross-country skiing. Myrt had a great love of reading anything and everything.
Myrtle passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 89. Blessed be her memory.
Myrtle is survived by her children, Judith Bragelman and her husband Michael of De Pere, Wisconsin, Kathy Bauer of St Louis Park, Michael Bauer and his wife Ruby, of Babbitt; grandchildren, John Bragelman and his wife Ashley of San Jose, California, Patrick Bragelman of De Pere, Wisconsin; great-grandson Elias Bragelman; sisters-in-law, Doris Schaefer and Norma Schaefer; Many nieces and nephews.
Myrtle is preceded in death of her Parents, Charles and Louise Schaefer; Daughter, LeAnn Bauer in infancy; Sisters, Irma Runke and her husband, John, Janice Schaefer in infancy, Doris Kring and her husband, Glenn, Elva Wendorff and her husband, Warren; Brothers, Lawrence Schaefer, Harvey Schaefer, Arnold Schaefer and his wife, Elinor, Lloyd Schaefer and his wife, Margaret.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.