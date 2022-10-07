Aug. 8, 2022
Nancie Eleanor (“Ellie”) Dille, 70 of Litchfield, died of sudden cardiac failure at her home on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. A Celebration of Nancie's Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Ellie was born in Litchfield, on July 6, 1952. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1970 and earned Bachelor of Science degrees in costume design and theater from the College of Home Economics, University of Minnesota in 1975. She also minored in music vocal performance. Ellie used her talents in the arts and costuming for the Minnesota Opera, local and nationally renowned theaters, several Miss Minnesota winners, thousands of brides and bridesmaids, the Meeker County Sheriff's department, the Litchfield High School Marching Band, and countless other clients in central Minnesota. She designed and constructed costumes for several musicals in Meeker County including Annie, Annie Get Your Gun, Grease, Honk!, and The Wizard of Oz. For several years, Ellie was the Litchfield High School Drama coach and directed several one act plays including Auntie Mame, A Midsummer’s Night Dream, The Importance of Being Earnest, and several others.
Ellie was a lifelong learner and a lover of libraries. In her later years, Ellie took classes at St. Cloud State University and earned her licensed practical nurse (LPN) degree from Ridgewater College in Willmar. She was employed at the Meeker County Memorial Hospital for 18 years working in the business office and the cardiac rehab department. She continued working as a seamstress and designer through the end of her life and felt great pride helping clients look their best.
Ellie identified as “a seamstress, designer, costumer, chef, homemaker, crafter, writer, poet, editor, inspirational speaker, novelist, illustrator, artist, craftswoman, business woman, philanthropist, musician, pianist, guitarist, teacher, disciple, mentor, encourager, landscaper, spreader of love and God’s good work”. As a young woman, she enjoyed bicycling, swimming, cheerleading, and was a majorette in the Litchfield High School Marching Band. As an adult, Ellie enjoyed hiking and loved to get out on the trails whenever she could. Her beloved family remembers her as a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and auntie.
Ellie loved to travel and take road trips. In college, she traveled to Europe including France, Italy, Morocco, and Germany. In June 2022, she traveled to California to attend a family gathering and drive up the California Coast. While there she survived a bought of COVID-19 and a knife attack at the San Francisco International Airport. In the words of Ellie Dille, “Life is an adventure! Have lots of fun!!!”. She did.
Ellie is survived by her two children, Millicent “Millie” Goodermont (40) and Jonathan Dille (36) (nee Eidsvaag); two grandchildren, Teagan (14) and Paxton (12); four siblings, Donna Lennon, Christine Dille, Andrew Dille, and Peter Dille; along with many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Donald Dille; mother Bonnie Dille; brother Stephen Dille; and sister Corinne Dille.