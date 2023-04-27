April 25, 2023
Nancy Dahlman, 67, of Cokato, passed away on Tuesday, April 25. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 at Stockholm Lutheran Church of Cokato with visitation from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Interment will be at the Stockholm Lutheran Church cemetery.
Nancy Jean Barka was born on Labor Day, Sept. 5, 1955 in Litchfield, to Reuben and Ione (Holsather) Barka.
She was baptized at the Mission Covenant Church in Litchfield and was confirmed at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in French Lake.
She was raised on a livestock and crop farm in Ellsworth Township where she gained a strong work ethic and a love for agriculture. As a youth, she was an active member of the Minnebelle Skippers 4-H Club in Meeker County where she excelled in clothing construction, sheep showmanship, and demonstrations. In high school, she joined the Future Farmers of America the first year girls were eligible and participated in livestock judging. In 1973 she became part of the first group of five females in the state to earn their Minnesota State Farmer degree.
She graduated from Litchfield High School and attended the University of Minnesota where she met her future husband, Kevin Dahlman. They were married on April 7, 1979 in Litchfield.
After marrying Kevin they moved to Cokato where they lived on the farmstead of Dahlco Seeds. In 1982, she was recruited by her father-in-law, Stanley Dahlman, to become a local property assessor. Her attention to detail and commitment helped her serve townships in western Wright County for thirty-four years.
Nancy was an active member of the community, serving as a volunteer for Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, the Knapp Busy Bees 4-H Club, Wright County 4-H, Dassel-Cokato FFA Alumni, and the Minnesota FFA Alumni. She was elected as Cokato Township Treasurer in 2007, a role she held until her passing.
She had a passion for cooking and baking, providing beloved treats for workers and corn detasselers at Dahlco Seeds, family, and members of the community. She had a special flare for cake decorating and baking Norweigan treats like lefse and kransekake (ring cake).
In recent years, her favorite role was being a grandma to Hannah and Zachary. She was not what you call a football fan, but looked forward to Gophers football games because that meant she got to hang out more with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Ione Barka; her four grandparents, Thore and Nettie Barka and Sander and Margit Holsather.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; her two children, Tony (Karla) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Pam (Jeff) Debele of St. Michael; two grandchildren, Hannah and Zachary Debele. Other surviving relatives are her siblings, Mary Ann Bannerman of Chisago City, Dan (Dianne) Barka of Litchfield, Jim (Gayle) Barka of Mora, and Randy (Judy) Barka of Forest City; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
Memorials will be given to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in French Lake, the Dassel-Cokato FFA Alumni, and Wright County 4-H.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Cokato, www.swansonpeterson.com 320-286-2534