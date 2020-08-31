Aug. 27, 2020
Nancy Faye Hedlund, 76, of Kingston, died peacefully at her home Thursday surrounded by family. A private family service is planned.
Nancy was born June 16, 1944, to Loyal and Noraine Pallies in St. Cloud. Her family moved to Kingston where she met Darrel Hedlund. They were united in marriage on Oct. 27, 1962, and made their home in Kingston. The union was blessed with three children. She enjoyed shopping, vacationing, flowers and playing cards. Most important to her was spending time with her family, having family gatherings and going to their events. She loved all animals, rescuing them, and especially her cat Daisy.
She is survived by her husband, Darrel; children, Todd (Jessica) Hedlund of Kingston, Michelle (Jeff) Swenson of Dassel, and Thad (Karen) Hedlund of Kingston; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Loyal, and Larry; a great-grandson; and a great-granddaughter.
Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cokato.