Oct. 18, 2020
Nancy J. Bruhn, 72, wife of Steve, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Private family memorial service will be held. The Rev. Paulus Pilgrim officiating. Special music will be "In The Garden", "Going Home", "This Is My Father's World”, and "Here I Am, Lord".
Nancy Jo Bruhn was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Donna Marie (Nourse) Rathbun. Nancy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1965.
On May 6, 1967, Nancy was united in marriage to Steve Bruhn at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Jennifer and Josh. Nancy and Steve resided in Hutchinson. They shared 53 years of marriage.
Nancy was employed as an administrative assistant at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated. She was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
She enjoyed birds, traveling, loved Hawaii, and Aruba. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and high school graduation group special friends.
Nancy passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 72 years. Blessed be her memory.
Nancy is survived by her husband Steve Bruhn of Hutchinson; children, Jennifer Bruhn of Buffalo, Josh Bruhn and his wife Kelli, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Amanda Schauer and her husband Tony, Mathew Wagner, Cole Bruhn, Marissa Bruhn, Mara Bruhn, Teagan Plath; great-grandchildren, Brock Schauer, Raelyn Schauer; sister Mary Guggemos and her husband Mark, of Hutchinson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Donna Rathbun; sister Patsy Schmidt; infant sister Barbara.
