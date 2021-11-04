Oct. 30, 2021
Nancy J. Greve, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Thursday, Nov. 4, at Christ the King Lutheran Church with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Mark Richardson officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Rev. Brian Nehring “In the Garden.” Congregational hymns were “Beautiful Savior” and “Onward Christian Soldiers.” Scripture reader was Naomi Polzin. Urn bearer was Matthew Forcier.
Nancy Jean Greve was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Cambridge. She was the daughter of Milo and Lucille (Reineccius) Kehn. Nancy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth in Cambridge. She received her education in Cambridge and was a graduate of Cambridge High School. She furthered her education at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.
On Oct. 12, 1962, Nancy was united in marriage to Wesley Greve at Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage, Alaska. This marriage was blessed with three children, Susan, Karen, and Corey. Nancy and Wesley resided in Alaska and Wisconsin, and later moved to Hutchinson, in September of 2000. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Nancy was employed as an Elementary Education Teacher at Hutchinson Elementary School. She was also employed as an Education Secretary for Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and at the Hutchinson Junior High School Office. When Nancy relocated to Detroit Lakes, she became the coordinator at First Lutheran Church. She retired in 1996. Nancy was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Nancy had a special place in her heart for the Quilts of Valor Mission. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, quilting, traveling, church activities, and volunteer work. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Nancy passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 81 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Nancy is survived by her husband Wesley Greve of Hutchinson; children, Susan Forcier and her husband Phillip, of Hutchinson, Karen Greve of Hutchinson, Corey Greve and his wife Jennifer, of Sandpoint, Idaho; grandchildren, Jessica Olson and her husband Randy, Melissa Goldstein and her husband Louis, and Matthew Forcier and his wife Chrissy, Ada Greve; great-grandchildren, Aspen Peterson, Jack Stella, Olive Olson, Willow Olson, Reagan Goldstein, Eleanor Goldstein, Maxwell Goldstein, Jason Forcier, baby Forcier arriving in December; brother James Kehn of Isanti; many other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Milo and Lucille Kehn; brother Wayne Kehn; and sister Gloria Kehn.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.