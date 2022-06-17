June 11, 2022
Nancy J. Janousek, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, June 17, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Tom Rakow. Special music, “Danny Boy”, “Theme from Thorn Birds”, “Ashokan Farwell” and “The Old Rugged Cross”.
Nancy Jean Janousek was born on June 7, 1947, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Henry and Arlene (McLain) Janousek. Nancy was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Vineyard Methodist Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School class of 1965. Nancy furthered her education at the University of Minnesota School of Business where she completed a one-year legal secretary course. She then attended St. Cloud State University where she studied education. Shortly after completing her degree, Nancy moved to Montana and obtained her library science and history certificate.
While Nancy attended the University of Minnesota, she was employed as a legal secretary for the Director of Control Science, which also involved working with NASA. While attending St. Cloud State University, she spent her summers working at Glacier National Park in Montana in accounting, waitressing, and kitchen detail in the lodge. Nancy returned to Minnesota to work at Conrad National Bank as well as Cargill. In 1979, she began working as a ticket agent for Western Airlines, Republic Airlines, and Northwest Airlines before retiring in 2008.
Nancy was an adventurous person. She enjoyed traveling and planning trips, so much that she visited a total of 30 countries, from the pyramids to Tokyo. Some of her most memorable trips include, traveling to Ireland 18 times, as well as Salzburg, Austria, and the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. She also enjoyed cross-country skiing, hiking in Glacier Park, and spending time with her best friends, her parents.
Nancy passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Nancy is survived by her brother Roger Janousek; niece and nephew, Julie Stangenes and her husband Mark, John Janousek and his wife Christy; great nieces, Janey Janousek, Lucy Stangenes, Stella Davis; many cousins and wonderful friends from all around.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Arlene Janousek; grandparents, Frank and Emma Janousek, Darrel and Kitty McLain; Janousek aunts and uncles, George, Emily, Frank, Edward, Paul, Bill.
