Oct. 21, 2020
Nancy Lee Tordsen, 85, of Springfield, formerly of Lamberton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Springfield. A private family interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to 607 1st Ave W Lamberton, MN 56152. Interment will be in the Lamberton City Cemetery. Stephens Funeral Service – Walnut Grove Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Nancy Lee Tordsen was born June 23, 1935 to Earl “Pete” and Maxine (Parker) Bisher in Highwater Township. She graduated from Lamberton High School. Nancy was raised on a farm, where she enjoyed being outside and taking care of her horse, Cherry. On Dec. 28, 1956, Nancy married Eugene Tordsen at the Church of Christ in Lamberton. Later, Nancy developed a passion for ceramics and taught classes out of her home in Lamberton. She would frequently be found outside tending to her flowers and garden. If you couldn't find her outside, she could be found inside cooking, canning or embroidering. She also enjoyed bowling in her spare time. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family; she was a loving house wife, mother and grandma.
Nancy is survived by her children, Randy (Kathy) Tordsen of Lamberton, and Misty (Brett) Anderson of Sanborn; grandchildren, Sandy (Christian) Peters, Lindsey (Alex) Cook, Parker (Taylor) Tordsen, Lacy (Jon) Hoffmann, and Shala Pabst; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Ludewig, Layne Hoffmann, and Wylder Hoffmann; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Online condolences are available at stephensfuneralservice.com.