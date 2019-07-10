June 27, 2019
Naomi H. Carrigan, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Thursday, June 27, at Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, July 10, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf and the Rev. Gerhard Bode. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Margaret Carrigan performing “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” and "Ave Marie,” and Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “Amazing Grace,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Here I Am, Lord” and “How Great Thou Art.” Reader was Tim Hall. Urn bearers were Naomi’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Greg Peller played the bag pipes. Rosary by Margaret Clasen.
Naomi Helen Carrigan was born Jan. 29, 1937, in Starbuck, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Kermit and Helen (Lueck) Brandt. She was baptized as an infant at Bethlehem United Methodist in Hutchinson and was later confirmed in her faith as an adult at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She received her education at Hutchinson High School and was a graduate with the Class of 1955. Naomi was a majorette in the band in high school. She furthered her education at Macalester College in St. Paul for three years, achieving her registered nursing degree.
On Sept. 13, 1958, Naomi was united in marriage to Jerome “Jerry” Carrigan at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with six children, Kimberly, Thomas, Meribeth, Kevin, Kelly and Michelle. Naomi and Jerome resided in Minneapolis and St. Cloud before moving to Hutchinson in 1963. They shared 50 years of marriage until the passing of Jerome Dec. 18, 2008.
Naomi was employed as a registered nurse at St. Cloud Hospital and Hutchinson Hospital until her retirement in 1985. After she retired from nursing, she was employed part time at Browns Floral & Gifts of Hutchinson as a floral designer.
Naomi was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church, the prayer chain, the school board and a school nurse. She was also a Girl Scout leader, member of the community Welcome Wagon, Jaycees and was the president of fundraising for the first hockey arena in Hutchinson. In addition, she helped start the first ice skating club and also the first preschool in Hutchinson.
Naomi enjoyed making greeting cards, crafts, sewing, crocheting and swimming. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She attended church religiously and prayed the rosary on a daily basis. Prayer was extremely important. She prayed for her family, friends and many in the community.
Blessed be her memory.
Naomi is survived by her children, Kimberly Macemon and her husband, John, of Hutchinson, Thomas Carrigan and his wife, Michelle, of Hutchinson, Meribeth Tokarczyk and her husband, Tim, of Luverne, Kevin Carrigan and his wife, Chela, of Brownsville, Texas, Missy Carrigan-Galland of Minnetonka and Kelly Penk-Carrigan of St Cloud; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Loretta Moore of Yorktown Heights, New Your and Tamara Ekstrand and her husband, Rick, of Alexandria.
Naomi was preceded in death by her parents Kermit and Helen Brandt; husband Jerome Carrigan; and grandchildren, Kelby Macemon and Spencer Galland.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries available at hantge.com.