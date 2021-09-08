Sept. 1, 2021
Natasha R. Petersen, 50, of Brookfield Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, at her home in Brookfield Township. Memorial service was Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Lutter officiated. Musicians were Matthew and Laura Klein. Congregational hymns were "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Amazing Grace."
Natasha Renee Petersen was born Jan. 8, 1971, in St. Cloud. She was the daughter of Richard and Corrine (Reinboldt) Cole. Natasha was baptized as an infant Feb. 21, 1971 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 27, 1986, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Northfield. She received her education in Faribault, and was a graduate of the Faribault High School Class of 1989. Natasha received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Education and Religious Studies from Crown College in Waconia.
On July 20, 1996, Natasha was united in marriage to Troy Petersen at Lakeside Ceremony in Madison Lake. This marriage was blessed with four children, Lilliana, Everett, Ash and Nolan. Throughout their lives together, Natasha and Troy resided in Lonsdale, Everett, Washington, Granite Falls, Washington, Madison Lake, Buffalo Lake, and lastly to Hector. Natasha and Troy shared 25 wonderful years of marriage.
Natasha received her Bachelors of Science Degree in education and Religious Studies from Crown College in Waconia in 2011. She taught for the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart High School and Head Start Program and most recently was a Lead Teacher/Director for Lafayette Charter School in Lafayette.
Natasha enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, journaling, writing poetry, gardening, watercolor painting, camping and cooking. She was a master in the kitchen, an ardent herbalist and a constant tinkerer with all thing's art and crafts. Natasha especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In November of 2016, Natasha was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout the nearly five-year battle, she unwaveringly remained optimistic, strong and never lost her uncanny sense of humor. Surrounded by her family, Natasha passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, at her home in Brookfield Township, at the age of 50 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Natasha is survived by her husband Troy Petersen of Hector; children, Lilliana Cole and her fiancée Rusty, of Charleston, South Carolina, Everett Petersen of Hector, Ash Petersen of Hector, Nolan Petersen of Hector; mother Corrine Cole-Wendland and her husband James of Faribult; siblings, Cindy Morris and her husband Mark of Le Center, Shelly Culhane of Lakewood, Colorado, Tami Little and her husband Time of Faribault, Rick Cole and his wife Dawn of Montgomery, Paul Cole and his wife Patty of New Prague; mother-in-law Judy Spencer and her husband John of Soap Lake, Washington; sister-in-law Shelley Shouse and her husband Harlan of Granite Falls, Washington; 22 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Natasha was preceded in death by her father Richard Cole; grandparents, William and Lillian Reinboldt, Marvin and Signe Cole; nephew Nathan Kimble; father-in-law Tom Petersen; many aunts, uncles, and other relatives.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.