Sept. 11, 2022
Neal E. Braun, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were, “How Great Thou Art”, “Shepherd Me O Lord”, “Amazing Grace”, “Lord You Have Come to the Seashore”, “Song of Farewell” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth”. Readers were, Alex Braun, Paige Gibson, Stephanie Zajicek. Gift bearers were, Grant Gibson, Paige Gibson. Honorary urn bearers were his grandchildren, Jeff Keenan, Mitch Keenan, Alex Braun, Paige Gibson, Grant Gibson. Urn bearers were his grandchildren, Beau Braun, Stephanie Zajicek. Military Honors by the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Neal Eldon Braun was born on July 20, 1935, in Le Center. He was the son of Edward and Emma (Steiniegeweg) Braun. Neal was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Le Center and was a graduate of the Le Center High School Class of 1953. Neal furthered his education at Northwest TV and Electronics Trade School in Minneapolis.
Neal entered active military service in the United States Army on April 20, 1954, at Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge on April 2, 1956, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois, and achieved the rank of Private First Class.
On May 5, 1956, Neal was united in marriage to Sally Germscheid at the University of Minnesota Campus Church in Minneapolis. This marriage was blessed with four children, Chris, Sue, Jill, and Tom. Neal and Sally resided in St. Paul, Waseca, and Faribault, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 66 years of marriage.
Neal was employed as an electronic technician for 35 years at 3M. Neal was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post #96. Jaycees, St. Anastasia Church Council, and St. Anastasia School Board. Neal also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels.
Neal was an avid sports fan and hockey dad. He spent many hours following his children and grandchildren in football, hockey, basketball, baseball, and even dance recitals with his granddaughters. Neal enjoyed golfing, biking, and vacationing in Destin, Florida. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
In June of 2022, when Neal needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident of Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. He passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the age of 87 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Neal is survived by his wife, Sally Braun of Hutchinson; children, Chris (Suzanne) Braun of Darwin, Sue (Mike) Keenan of Glencoe, Jill (Herb) Gibson of Mahtomedi, Tom Braun of Darwin; grandchildren, Stephanie (Kyle) Zajicek, Jeff (Kate) Keenan, Mitch (Kayla) Keenan, Beau (special friend Amanda) Braun, Alex (fiancé Colin) Braun, Paige Gibson, Grant Gibson; great-grandchildren, Theodore, Harrison, Oliver, Claire Ann, Chase, Kyla Jo, and one on the way; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Braun and Kay Germscheid; brothers-in-law, Ed (Ruth) Germscheid; Dr. Ken (Karen) Heithoff; many other relatives and friends.
Neal is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma Braun; siblings, Gene Braun, David (Kathleen) Braun, Virginia (Bob) Rethwill, and Carol (George) Welckle; mother-in-law, Ethel Prochaska; fathers-in-law, Peter Germscheid and Ike Prochaska; brother-in-law, Bill Germscheid.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.