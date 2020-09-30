Sept. 24, 2020
Neil C. Bonde Sr., 63, of Litchfield, died Sept. 24 of cancer. A celebration of life will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Litchfield Eagles Club. People are encouraged to bring pictures, stories and memories to share of Neil. Neil’s cremated remains were interred Oct. 3 at West Elim Cemetery in Ivanhoe, alongside his mother’s grave.
Neil was born April 28, 1957, to Clarence and Ione (Widmark) Bonde of Ivanhoe. He was confirmed at Bethany Elim Lutheran Church in Ivanhoe.
Neil moved to Dassel and met his wife Dorothy (Lyrek) and began their family. They have three children, Mellisa, Neil Jr, and Nels. Neil worked for local farmers and various businesses in central Minnesota, and he also was well known for his lawn mowing service.
Neil loved hunting and fishing, working with his hands, dirt track racing, NASCAR, talking about old cars, his grandchildren, and his son’s dog Ziva.
Neil is survived by his three children, Mellisa (Justin) Jensen and their two children, Jasmyne and Eli of Brownton, Neil Jr. of St Cloud, and Nels of Lake Henry. Also surviving is his wife Dorothy (Lyrek) of Winsted; his sister Mary (Bryan) Bonine of St. Charles, Missouri; step-brother Mike (Ardell) Bonde of Brandon, South Dakota; and half-brother LeRoy (Jullie) Bonde of Canby.
Proceeding Neil in death was his beloved mother, Ione (Widmark) Bonde; his father, Clarence Bonde; older brother, Richard Bonde; aunts; uncles; numerous cousins and grandparents.