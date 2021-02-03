Jan. 28, 2021
Neil W. Posusta, 57, of rural Glencoe, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service was Wednesday, Feb. 3, Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “The Old Rugged Cross”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, and “Amazing Grace”.
Neil Wilfred Posusta was born Nov. 4, 1963, in Hutchinson. He was the son of LeRoy A. and Rita M. (Stewart) Posusta. Neil was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1982.
Neil often worked with his father, LeRoy, at the salvage yard in rural Silver Lake. He has also been employed with NordicTrack in Glencoe, and at Tyes Metal Finishing in Hutchinson.
In Neil’s early years he loved kicking butt in Demolition Derby’s at the McLeod County Fair, riding his Harley and working on his truck and his many cars. He was always the best Uncle to all of his nieces and nephew. Neil also loved visiting with whomever stopped by the shop with a beer and smart story. At night you could find him watching TV, especially the Wheel of Fortune staring “Vanna White”. He enjoyed mowing the lawn, tinkering on projects, or just hanging out in the shop with whatever pet he had at the time.
Neil passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 57 years. Blessed be his memory.
Neil is survived by his mother Rita Nelson of Darwin; father LeRoy Posusta and his wife Paulette, of Silver Lake; siblings, Allen Posusta and his wife Jeannie, Myron Posusta, Brenda Posusta, Melissa Posusta and her fiancé Chad Henke, Crystal Posusta, Ashley Ostlie and her husband Alex, Cherise Hansen; aunt Mary Ardolf and her husband Charles; uncle Otto Stewart; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Neil was preceded in death by his brother Corey Posusta; stepfather George Nelson; aunt Patsy Stewart; grandparents, Wilfred and Florence Posusta, Lillian and Joe Roeske.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.