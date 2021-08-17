Aug. 10, 2021
Nelda Jean Hanson, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Douglas Green officiating. Musicians are Pastor Howard and Becky Anderson (Howard/Guitar & Becky/Flute). Congregational hymns were “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus”, “Surely Goodness and Mercy”, “I Know Whom I Have Believed”, “Because He Lives”. Honorary urn bearers are great-grandchildren, Faith, Hope, Grace and William Barington, Francesca, Charlotte and Eloise Emig. The family invites everyone to the luncheon immediately following the memorial service. Memorials are preferred.
Nelda Jean Hanson was born Dec. 15, 1925, in Brownsdale. She was the daughter of Otto and Alvina (Bulson) Smith. Nelda was baptized at First Baptist Church of Austin and was later confirmed. She received her education in Austin and was a graduate of the Austin High School.
On April 13, 1946, Nelda was united in marriage to Harlan Lloyd Hanson at Austin Baptist Church in Austin. This marriage was blessed with two children, Gregory and Janice. Nelda and Harlan resided in Minnesota and later moved to Tucson, Arizona. Nelda and Harlan shared 50 years of marriage.
Nelda was employed in the Financial/Treasury Division for Prudential Insurance. She retired in January of 1985. Nelda was a member of Shalom Baptist Church, now Cross Point.
Nelda enjoyed reading, traveling, women’s groups through church, was a 4-H leader, and activities at the Senior Center. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Nelda passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Nelda is survived by her children, Gregory D. Hanson and his wife Sherry, of Napa, California, Janice E. Barington and her husband William, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Nathan Barington and his wife Andrea, Justin Barington, Kara Emig and her husband Peter, Blake Hanson, Gage Hanson; great-grandchildren, Faith Barington, Hope Barington, Grace Barington, William Barington, Francesca Emig, Charlotte Emig, and Eloise Emig; sister Blanche Kramer of Henderson, Nevada; many other relatives and friends.
Nelda was preceded in death by her husband Harlan Hanson; parents Otto and Alvina Smith; brother Robert Smith; sister Evelyn Burtch and her husband Eugene; half-brother Raymond Johnson; brothers-in-law, Russell Hanson and his wife Eldora, Delbert Hanson and his wife Lorraine, and Clayton Miller.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.