Feb. 19, 2023
Nels Swanson, 69, of Hutchinson, passed away at his home on Sunday, Feb 19. Funeral service was Saturday, Feb. 25, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Officiating was Jim Puder. Pianist was Jim Puder. Song leaders were, Jim and Julie Puder. Musical selections were, “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.”
Nels Brynolf Allen Swanson was born in Litchfield, on Feb. 14, 1954, to Edwin and Elsie (Kotila) Swanson, and grew up on the family farm north of Corvuso. He was the youngest of eight children. Nels graduated from Cosmos High School in 1972
Nels married Vicki Navratil at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Silver Lake, on Nov. 8, 1975. They were married for 47 years and had two children, Eric and Colleen.
Nels worked as a commercial/industrial plumber most of his life, the majority of that with Local 15 out of Minneapolis. He was proud to have his master plumbers license and served as foreman for many projects — schools, waste water treatment plants, manufacturing facilities — throughout the state. He retired at 59.
Nels was kind, generous, and fiercely loyal. He was also private, determined, and stubborn at times. Nels could be found many summer days swimming and fishing off the pontoon with his grandsons, or giving rides on the garden tractor. He loved the color red; prided himself on always getting a good deal; and had rediscovered his love of riding motorcycle and went “touring” almost every week, weather permitting, with a friend. His Harley was bright yellow. Nels also loved to travel — both near and far. He and Vicki took more that 30 cruises, his favorites were Alaska and Hawaii. He revisited both this past year.
Nels had a heart-attack in mid-December, which was followed by quadruple bypass surgery two weeks prior to his passing.
Nels is survived by his wife, Vicki Swanson; children, Eric (Stephanie) Swanson, Colleen (Gerald) Swanson Willy; grandsons, Kyle Andersen and Nathaniel Willy; mother-in-law, Charlotte Navratil and her significant other, Alan Moore; siblings, Grace Kaping, John (Jane) Swanson, Miriam Rahn, and Margaret Davis; sisters-in-law, Linda (Richard) Webb, Sandra Carlson, and Donna Swanson; many nieces and nephews.
Nels is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elsie Swanson; siblings, Edwin (Myrta) Swanson, Donald (Lynette) Swanson, and Raymond Swanson; brothers-in-law, Frank Kaping, David Rahn, and Glen Carlson; father-in-law, Francis Navratil.
