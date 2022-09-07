Aug. 31, 2022
Newton Potter, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Steve Olcott. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Congregational hymns were, “On Eagle’s Wings”, “Amazing Grace” and “You Are Mine”. Urn bearer was John Paul “JP” Schmit.
Newton Potter was born on July 17, 1931, in Winfred, South Dakota. He was the son of Newton and Angie (Croniger) Potter. Newton was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Congregational Church in Winfred, South Dakota. He received his education in Winfred, and was a graduate of the Winfred High School Class of 1949. Newton furthered his education at Southern Teachers in Springfield, South Dakota, South Dakota State University, and the University of Wyoming.
Newton entered active military service in the United States Army on Sept. 1, 1950, at Winfred, South Dakota, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge on Aug. 11, 1952, at Reception Center, Fort Lewis, Washington, and achieved the rank of Corporal.
On May 30, 1953, Newton was united in marriage to Waneta Sherman at Huron South Dakota Congregational Church. This marriage was blessed with five children, Glenda, Warren, Jo, Keith, and Gary. Newton and Waneta resided in Hutchinson. They shared 69 years of marriage.
Newton was employed at Hutchinson High School where he taught Social Studies and Industrial Arts. He retired in 1991. Newton was also a Driver’s Education instructor for many years. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Newton enjoyed woodworking, traveling, bike riding, fishing, reading, and watching football, especially Hutch Tiger Football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Newton passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 91 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Newton is survived by his wife, Waneta Potter of Hutchinson; children, Warren (Flora) Potter of Golden Valley, Jo (Richard) Schmit of Eagan, Gary (special friend, Kati Brink) Potter of Bedford, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Armando Potter, Luca (Mandi) Potter, Stefano (Camilla) Potter, Gabriella (Justin Hasbrouck) Potter, Matteo Potter, Tony (Rachel) Schmit, Mike Schmit, Maria Schmit, JP Schmit; great-grandson, Calder Hasbrouck; many other relatives and friends.
Newton is preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Angie Potter; son, Keith Potter; daughter, Glenda Potter; brothers in-law, Art Beyer, Art Hegdahl; sisters, Ruth Beyer, Delores Hegdahl.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.