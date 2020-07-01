June 26, 2020
Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, June 26, at Hutchinson Health. Gathering of family and friends was Wednesday, July 1, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Nicholas Andrew Icenhower was born July 27, 1989, in Charlestown, West Virginia. He was the son of Paul Anthony Icenhower and Lena G. Thaxon. He received his education in Hutchinson where he wrestled for the high school team and placed second at state. He later received his GED. Nicholas continued his education at Besser Technical School in Alpena, Michigan, where he received his masonry degree.
Nicholas resided in Hutchinson since 2001. He was blessed with two children, Declan Eli and Aria.
He was employed at Marshall Concrete in Hutchinson as a plant block technician working on the Vibra Pack.
Nicholas enjoyed skate boarding, fixing things and watching professional wrestling. He collected comics and super heroes and loved all things Harry Potter. He especially enjoyed and cherished spending time with his son, Declan Eli.
Blessed be his memory.
Nicholas is survived by his mother Lena Icenhower-Pease and her husband James of Hutchinson; father Paul Icenhower and his wife Sherry of West Virginia; children, Declan Eli Icenhower of Hutchinson and Aria Icenhower of Iowa; girlfriend Elsie Elness of Hutchinson; siblings, Dustin Icenhower and his wife Caridad of Hutchinson, formerly West Virginia, Robert Pease of West Virginia, Kaylee Icenhower of West Virginia, Chelsea Icenhower of West Virginia, Amy Jo Pease of West Virginia, Jason Pease of Virginia; grandparents, Alice Ilar of Hutchinson, formerly West Virginia, Paul and Carolyn Icenhower of West Virginia; aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.