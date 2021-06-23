April 3, 2020
Nicholas "Nick" Peter Simmons, 29, of Minneapolis, formerly of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2020. Nick was a 2008 graduate of Lakeville South High School and attended St. Cloud State University. A Celebration of Life to honor Nick is Sunday, July 18. Open house is 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Legends Club, 8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake.
He is survived by his loving parents Troy and Kim; siblings, Miranda Jo and Jacob Randall Simmons; grandparents, Jacqueline Simmons and Richard and Shirlee Larson, and by uncles, a step-uncle, aunts, cousins and so many friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandfather Randall Peter Simmons.