April 3, 2020
Nicholas Peter Simmons "Nick", 29, of Minneapolis, formerly of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2020. Nick was a 2008 graduate of Lakeville South High School and attended St.Cloud State University. A Celebration of Life to honor Nick will be Sunday, July 18. Open house will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Legends Club, 8670 Credit River Blvd., Prior Lake, MN 55372
He is survived by his parents Troy and Kim; siblings, Miranda Jo and Jacob Randall Simmons; grandparents, Jacqueline Simmons and Richard and Shirlee Larson. Also, by uncles, step-uncle, aunts, cousins and so many friends.
Nick was preceded in death by his grandfather Randall Peter Simmons.