April 27, 2020
Noel M. Mohs, 73, of Hutchinson, formerly of Albany, passed away Monday, April 27, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Noel Mary Mohs was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Avon. She was the daughter of Walter and Frances (Wiatrak) Studniski. Noel was baptized and confirmed Catholic. She received her education at Saint John’s Preparatory School in Collegeville, and was a graduate with the class of 1965. Noel furthered her education at St. Cloud Technical College for accounting.
On November 23, 1967, Noel was united in marriage to Norbert Mohs at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. This marriage was blessed with three children, Wally, Jenny, and Becky. Noel and Norbert resided in Waconia, Albany, and moved to Hutchinson in 2001. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Noel was employed at Fingerhut in St Cloud, for several years. She retired in 2000. Noel was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She participated in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, the Hutchinson Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop, Fare For All, and Common Cup Ministry.
Noel enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchild. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Noel passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital, at the age of 73 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Noel is survived by her husband Norbert Mohs of Hutchinson, children, Wally Mohs and his wife Lori of Albany, Jenny Bassler of Hutchinson, Becky Youngblom and husband Wayne of Litchfield; grandchildren, Rachel Mohs, Caitlin Mohs, Mitchell Bassler, Megan Bassler, Emily Bassler, Sarah Bassler, Walker Younglom, Molly Youngblom, Amber Youngblom, and Allison Youngblom; great grandchild Monroe Bassler; sister Shirley Opatz and her husband Bill, of Avon; many nieces, nephews, and cousins
Noel was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Frances Studniski; brothers, Al Studniski and Dennis Studniski; and sister Doris Dukowitz.
