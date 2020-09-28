Sept. 19, 2020
Nolan Schulz, 82, of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, at Fair Oaks Lodge Nursing Home in Wadena. Funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 26, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment following in the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township, Renville County. The Rev. David Drager officiated. Organist was Leslie Wilkinson. Soloist was John Hubin “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace”. Casket bearers were Shawn Streich, Jared Ellig, Todd Hedtke, Robert Doerr, Greg Kuttner, and Doug Kuttner.
Nolan E. Schulz was born June 14, 1938, in Round Grove Township. He was the son of Herbert and Esther (Weispfennig) Schulz. Nolan was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He attended Round Grove Country School through grade eight.
Oct. 3, 1964, Nolan was united in marriage to Peggy Jones at St. Matthew’s Church of Christ in Forest City. This marriage was blessed with one son, Dirk. Nolan and Peggy made their home on their farm in rural Stewart, and shared 51 years of marriage until Peggy passed away July 16, 2016.
Nolan was a long-time farmer in rural Round Grove Township. He also sold seed at Dekalb. Nolan was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake.
Nolan enjoyed talking to people, telling stories, and playing card games. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs especially D and Rose. He had a special interest in cars. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, granddaughters and friends.
When Nolan needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Fair Oaks Lodge Nursing Home in Wadena. He passed away there Saturday, Sept. 19, at the age of 82 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Nolan is survived by his son Dirk Schulz and his wife Lois, of Wadena; grandchildren, Nevada Schulz and Mercedes Schulz of Wadena; and many other relatives and friends.
Nolan was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Esther Schulz; wife Peggy Schulz; and sister Janette Diepold.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.