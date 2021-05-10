May 1, 2021
Norbert “Norb” J. Mohs, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, May 1, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service was Saturday, May 8, 2021, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Rachel Mohs “Amazing Grace.” Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Musical selections were “Lead Me, Lord,” “Shepherd Me, O God,” “The Lord Is My Light And Salvation,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “Song Of Farewell” and “Battle Hymn Of The Republic.” Honorary urn bearers were Norb’s grandchildren, Rachel Mohs, Caitlin Mohs, Mitchell Bassler, Megan Bassler, Emily Bassler, Sarah Bassler, Walker Younglom, Molly Youngblom, Amber Youngblom, and Allison Youngblom. Urn bearer was Emily Bassler.
Norbert John Mohs was born April 23, 1946, in St. Cloud. He was the son of Tony and Alma (Buermann) Mohs. Norbert was baptized as an infant May 5, 1946, at Holy Angels in St. Cloud and later confirmed in his catholic faith March 13, 1960, at the Church of St. Joseph in Waite Park. He received his education in St. Cloud and was a graduate with the St. Cloud Cathedral High School class of 1965. Norb furthered his education at the St. Cloud Technical College for one year.
Norb entered active military service in the United States Army June 25, 1965, in Minneapolis. He continued to serve in the Army Reserves and the Army National Guard until Feb. 5, 1976, receiving his honorable discharge having attained the rank of Special Fifth Class.
On Nov. 23, 1967, Norb was united in marriage to Noel Studniski at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. This marriage was blessed with three children, Wally, Jenny, and Becky. Norb and Noel resided in Waconia, Albany, and moved to Hutchinson in 2001. They shared 52 years of marriage until the passing of Noel April 27, 2020.
Norb was employed at Kraft Foods in Albany, for 27 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, Knights of Columbus, Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad, Forty and Eight, and Hutchinson Auxiliary.
He enjoyed fishing, bowling, volunteering at the Fare For All Program, and Common Cup Ministry Inc. in Hutchinson. Norb especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends.
Norb passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Norb is survived by his children, Wally Mohs and his wife Lori, of Albany, Jenny Bassler of Hutchinson, Becky Youngblom and her husband Wayne, of Litchfield; grandchildren, Rachel Mohs, Caitlin Quebodeaux and her husband Dakota, Mitchell Bassler and his wife Dariella, Megan Bassler, Emily Bassler, Sarah Bassler, Walker Younglom, Molly Youngblom, Amber Youngblom, and Allison Youngblom; great-grandchildren, Monroe Bassler and Kenzleigh Quebodeaux; siblings, Bob Mohs and his wife Sandy, of Opole, Betty Sieben and her husband Wayne, of Paynesville, Irene Bremer and her husband Ron, of St. Cloud; many other relatives and friends.
Norb was preceded in death by his parents Tony and Alma Mohs; wife Noel Mohs.
