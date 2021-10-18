Sept. 24, 2021
Norma Ann Syverson, 91, of Hutchinson, formerly of Stewart, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington. Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 16, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. David Drager officiated. Organist was Barbara Syverson. Soloist was Paul Knapper performing "How Great Thou Art." Special music by Ruth Fleming performing "Time In A Bottle," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "I Believe." Recessional music was "When The Saints Go Marching In." Casket bearers were Jane Stein, Priscilla Young, Norb Laufenberg, Julie Syverson, Fenton Horwath and Allary Horwath.
Norma Syverson was born June 24, 1930, in Plankinton, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Jacob and Jennie (Brack) VanderPol. Norma was baptized as an infant at the Methodist Church in Plankinton by the Rev. Palmer, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at the Methodist Church in Plankinton. Her family moved to Ethan, South Dakota, when Norma was in second grade, and she was a graduate of Mitchell High School. Norma continued her education at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, before receiving a scholarship to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. Upon graduation with her Bachelor of Science degree in education, Norma began her career as a special education teacher.
On Dec. 16, 1950, Norma was united in marriage to Gordon Syverson at United Methodist Church in Mitchell, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with six children, Garry, Larry, Parry, Deborah, Diane and Karry. They made their home in Chancellor, South Dakota. In 1969, the family moved to Stewart, where Gordon taught school and Norma was DAC director at Biscay. Norma and Gordon shared 45 years of marriage before Gordon passed away Jan. 25, 1996.
Norma was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake.
She retired from teaching at 74 years old. Norma was a member of American Legion Auxiliary.
Norma was an active, busy woman with many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed being outdoors and liked sports of all kinds. She had a knack for interior decorating, with a special interest in antiques. Crossword puzzles with a good cup of coffee was a good break for her. Norma and Gordon enjoyed traveling and were able to travel to both the East and West Coasts to visit relatives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. Norma was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins.
Blessed be her memory.
Norma is survived by her children, Garry Syverson of St. Paul, Larry Syverson and his wife Barb, of Richland, Washington, Parry Syverson of St. George, Deborah Syverson and her significant other Brian Koehler, of Hutchinson, Diane Horwath and her husband Fenton, of West St. Paul, and Karry Syverson of Crystal; grandchildren, Joseph Syverson and his wife Wing Li, Samantha Syverson, Daniel Syverson and his wife Cassie, Julie Syverson, Amber Zacher and her husband Tyee, Allary Horwath, Taylor Syverson, and Haliegh Syverson and her fiance Brett McGee; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Caleb Syverson, Evelyn, Tulee and Calloway Zacher, Cora Li-Syverson, and Beau and Grace McGee; brother Ronald VanderPol of Palm Springs, California; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Jennie (Brack) VanderPol; husband Gordon Syverson; sisters, Goldie Young, Phyllis Laufenberg and Bette Minehart; brothers, Donald VanderPol and Duanie VanderPol; and special friend Jim Schafer.
