Feb. 19, 2020
Norma L. Capes, 85, passed away Feb. 19 at Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center nursing home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland, Illinois, with the Rev. Richard Tomlinson officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland.
Norma was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, daughter of John and Violet (Christensen) Voss. Norma had four siblings, Roger, Marlyn (Judy), Beverly and Betty. Norma enjoyed crocheting, knitting, cards, camping and traveling.
On Oct. 30, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald F. Fredin in Hutchinson. After his death in 1983, she married Ed Jasinski. After the passing of Ed, she then married Leon Capes in 1999.
She is survived by her husband Leon Capes; two sons, Randy (Dawn) and Delgene (Ada); and four grandchildren, Marisa, Stephanie, John and Randy Jr.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Fredin and husband Ed Jasinski.
Visit olsonfh.com or call 815-522-3563 for more information.