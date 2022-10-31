Oct. 23, 2022
Norma Mae Gabrielson, 92, of Paynesville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home in Paynesville. Memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville with interment in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Paul Shumaker. Organist is Paula Geier. Soloist is Nathan Martinson; "You Raise Me Up". Eulogist is Lori Gabrielson. Readers are, Christopher Gabrielson, Holly Thiede and Nicholas Gabrielson. Congregational hymns are, "Here I Am, Lord", "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary urn bearers are her grandchildren, Christopher Gabrielson, Ryan Gabrielson, Holly Thiede, Marina Ledford, Nicholas Gabrielson. Urn bearer is Jon Gabrielson.
Norma Mae (Kohls) Gabrielson was born on Dec. 28, 1929, at Hutchinson Community Hospital in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Emil and Esther (Smith) Kohls. Norma was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth on June 14, 1942, both at Acoma Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She received her education at District #54 until the seventh grade, then transferred to Litchfield and was a graduate with the Litchfield High School class of 1947.
On Jan. 11, 1948, Norma was united in marriage to George Gabrielson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, McLeod County. Norma and George moved from their Lake Ripley home to their farm near Green Leaf Township in 1958. Together they raised four children on the farm, Michael, Julie, Lori, and James. In 1977, Norma and George sold the farm and moved onto Lake Koronis in Paynesville. They shared 71 years of marriage before George passed away on Nov. 19, 2019.
Norma kept herself busy over the years working for several businesses including 3M, a hardware store, other various retail stores, and being the bookkeeper for many years for Gabrielson Excavating, but she mostly worked out of her home. She had always dreamed of becoming an artist. In high school, she would make posters and draw fashion models and paper dolls. After studying with a few well-known artists such as Drew Jones, and Janice Beck, and traveling to Provence, France for a painting tour, Norma opened her own custom painting business. She could paint portraits, animals, landscapes, home sites, and anything in-between with charcoal, pastels, oils, and watercolors. Norma was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church. She was also a member of First Lutheran Church in Litchfield for many years.
Norma enjoyed dancing, music, gardening, and painting. She loved sewing and opened her own drapery business which she ran out of her home sewing curtains, drapes, bedding, and even her own children's clothes. Norma especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Norma passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at her home in Paynesville, at the age of 92 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Norma is survived by her children, Julie (Bill) Ledford of Anthem, Arizona, Lori Gabrielson of Minneapolis, James Gabrielson of Paynesville; daughter-in-law, Julianna Gabrielson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Gabrielson, Ryan Gabrielson, Holly (Will) Thiede, Jon Gabrielson, Marina (Rouby) Ledford, and Nicholas Gabrielson; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Sophia, and Michael Gabrielson, Zachary and Tyler Gabrielson, Rhea, Rayna, and Rayla Abraham; many other relatives and friends.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Esther Kohls; husband George Gabrielson; son Michael Gabrielson.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.