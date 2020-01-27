Jan. 24, 2020
Norma L. Jensen, 87, of Alexandria, formerly Litchfield, died Friday, Jan. 24, in Alexandria. A memorial service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Norma Luverne (nee Lambert) Jensen was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Cokato, Minnesota, to parents Edward and Dorthea (nee Reek) Lambert. She grew up on the family farm outside Howard Lake, graduating from St. James Lutheran Grammar School and Howard Lake High School. She met her lifelong partner Vernon Jensen while roller-skating when he crashed into “that cute girl.” They were married in St. James Lutheran Church July 25, 1953. They lived on several U.S. Army bases until Vern’s discharge and then settled in Eden Valley, where they lived until building their dream house on Lake Minnie-Belle, south of Litchfield. Norma worked for the Eden Valley-Watkins School District as an assistant librarian for many years. She enjoyed traveling, playing all kinds of card games, catching (not eating!) fish and cruising around the lake.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Maureen) Jensen of Marquette, Michigan, Vicky Olson of Alexandria and Bryan Jensen of Savage; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Alene Doering; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vern; parents; brothers, Elmer and Clinton; son-in-law Mark Olson; and daughter-in-law Cindy Jensen.
