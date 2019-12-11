Dec. 6, 2019
Norma Ann (Schultz) Plath, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Dec. 6, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Acoma Township) in rural Hutchinson, with interment at the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Eugene DeVries. Organist was Lori Enter. Duet by the Rev. Eugene DeVries and Barbara DeVries performing “I’m But A Stranger Here.” Piano Solo by Jordan Duesterhoeft performing “Abide With Me.” Congregational hymns were “Children Of The Heavenly Father,” “In The Garden” and “Asleep In Jesus.” Graveside hymn was “Precious Lord Take My Hand.” Casket bearers were Jacob Plath, Mikkayla Tews, Nick Pagel, Marissa Erpelding, Logan Erpelding, Natasha Tews and Amanda Tews.
Norma Ann (Schultz) Plath was born Nov. 19, 1942, at her home on the east shore of Stahls Lake in Acoma Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Rusch) Schultz. Norma was baptized Dec. 6, 1942, and was later confirmed in her faith March 25, 1956, by the Rev. Otto Engel, both at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Acoma Township) in rural Hutchinson. She received her education at District 15 Country School, Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and then graduated with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1960.
On Sept. 30, 1962, Norma was united in marriage to Milan “Mike” Plath at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The couple made their home on the south shore of Cedar Lake in Acoma Township. Norma and Mike were blessed with three children, Joel, Gina and Cheryl. They shared more than 57 years of marriage together.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker, Norma worked at Citizens Bank & Trust Company in Hutchinson. She worked at the bank from her junior year of high school until her retirement. Norma was a lifetime active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. As her ministry to the church, she taught Sunday school, was a member of Ladies Aid and Altar Guild, served on the Ladies Executive Board and sang in the church choir.
Norma enjoyed crocheting baby blankets, embroidering, gardening, fishing, spending time outdoors and at her church. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Blessed be her memory.
Norma is survived by her husband Milan “Mike” Plath of Hutchinson; children, Joel Rueben Plath and his wife, Angela, of Hutchinson, Gina Ann Buske and her husband, Lon, of Hutchinson and Cheryl Jane Tews and her fiancé, Darrin Olson, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jacob Plath, Mikkayla Tews and her fiancé Nick Pagel, Marissa Erpelding and her husband Logan, Natasha Tews and Amanda Tews; stepgrandchildren, Danielle Christie, Ashley Christie, Madison Newcomb and her husband Chandler, Peyton Christie and Grayson Christie; siblings, Elva Trettin of Hutchinson and Fern Hoff and her husband, Gary, of Hutchinson; and nieces, Nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy Schultz; and many other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.