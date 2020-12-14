Dec. 9, 2020
Norman R. Anderson, 93, of Alexandria, passed away on Dec. 9. A private funeral service will be on Friday at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Milbank. Public visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church in Milbank. The Rev. Albert Meier will officiate and interment will be at 3 p.m. at Clinton City Cemetery in Clinton.
While maintaining social distancing guidelines, we are now able to gather for visitations and services. The use of face masks by attendees is recommended. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, webcasting and/or livestreaming will be viewable at www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
Norman was born on May 26, 1927, on a farm south of Chokio to Harry and Emmy Anderson. He was married to Mary Louise Anderson on June 25, 1955, at a Lutheran Church in Morris. Together they farmed, starting out in Chokio until they moved to rural Clinton in 1965 where they remained until moving to Milbank, South Dakota in October 2010. They spent their winters in Texas from 1980 until Mary became ill in February 2015. In 2017, Norman resided at Valley View Assisted Living in Milbank until February 2020. He then resided at Bethany on the Lake Nursing Home in Alexandria, where he passed away.
Norman and Mary worked hard on their farm and enjoyed dancing with their friends both in Minnesota and Texas. Norman had quite a sense of humor and used to crack some pretty funny jokes over the years. He enjoyed playing a good game of pool with anybody who was willing to take him on.
Norman is survived by his children, Michael (Tanya) Anderson of Chaska, Eldonna (Steve) Boonstra of Raymond, Douglas Anderson of Litchfield and Audrey (Kelly) Erickson of Starbuck; siblings, Jane Gillespie, Susan Wohlers and Bonnie (Tommy) Connelly; sisters-in-law, Barb Anderson and Irene Carlson; brothers-in-law, Ken (Beth) Anderson, Gene (Sharon) Anderson; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, in 2018; parents; parents-in-law; brothers, Delhart, DeWillis, Jerry, Richard and Larry; sister Joyce Gillespie; brothers-in-law, Gordon Gillespie, Benny Wohlers, Bill Carlson, Sylvester Anderson and Roger Anderson; sisters-in-law, Elvira Anderson, Connie Kay Anderson, Wilma Anderson and Lillian Tubbs.
To send an online condolence, visit mundwilerfuneralhome.net.