March 11, 2023
Norman DeGeest, 88, of Litchfield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 11, at his home in Litchfield. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in late spring or early summer. Further information will be shared at a later date.
Norman was born Jan. 25, 1935 in Motley, son of Everett and Ruth DeGeest. He grew up in the Sacred Heart/Granite Falls/Grove City areas and graduated from Grove City High School in 1953.
On Feb. 6, 1954, he was married to Marie Peterson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. They lived most of their married life in Litchfield. Norm was blessed with “loving” his jobs, which included truck driving for over 52 years, which included Lindsay Brothers/Thomas Trucking and Anderson Chemical. After retirement, he worked for Towmaster, as well as, a bus driver for Hicks Bus Line.
Norm was a Charter member of the Litchfield Fraternal Order of the Eagle’s Club and was extremely proud of the services they provide to Litchfield and the surrounding communities. His motto mirrored the Eagles’s motto of “People helping People”.
Norm is survived by his daughters, and son-in-law, Dawn DeGeest, Wendy and Scott Ehlen all of Roseville, California; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; son, Michael; parents, Everett and Ruth DeGeest; five siblings; and his great-granddaughter, Harper Marie.
Private burial will follow in the summer at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City beside his wife, Marie and son Michael DeGeest.